Delhi Commission For Women Issues Notice to Police Over Rape of Minor Girl

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to city police seeking a detailed action taken report in the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in east Delhi. The panel said it has been informed that the girl was kidnapped and raped on August 11 when she was playing outside her house. The child was bleeding and has been referred to the AIIMS hospital, it said.

"This is a very serious matter," it said. The panel sought a copy of FIR registered in the case, details of accused arrested and a detailed action taken report by August 16 DCW chief Swati Maliwal lamented that there is no discussion on women's safety in the country after the incident which happened in Trilokpuri. The minor was sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in her neighbourhood in Trilokpuri on Wednesday, police had said.

The accused has been arrested in the case, they had said. "A six-year-old innocent girl was raped by a predator in Mayur Vihar area. Our team is present with the girl since yesterday. The police have now arrested the accused. For how long will minor girls continue to be victims of brutality? Why is there no discussion on women's safety in the country?" Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Mayur Vihar incident took place days days after a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal area. The girl had died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest.

