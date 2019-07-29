Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Commuters, Watch Out as Kanwar Yatra May Cause Hurdle. Here's Traffic Advisory for Today

One carriageway has already been provided for Kanwariyas movement towards Noida from Kalindi Kunj. The traffic police have also informed that commuters will not be allowed through this carriageway till July 30.

Updated:July 29, 2019, 12:07 AM IST
Delhi Commuters, Watch Out as Kanwar Yatra May Cause Hurdle. Here's Traffic Advisory for Today
Kanwariyas carrying holy water of river Ganga to offer Lord Shiva (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police on Sunday has issued a traffic advisory to ensure hassle-free movement of Kanwariyas on July 29 and 30 as the Shiva devotees are expected to reach the national capital in large numbers from Monday.

In view of the past occurrence, the Delhi traffic police have asked the motorists and general public coming from Ashram to avoid Road No. 13A and Agra Canal Road to go towards Noida.

“Motorists and the general public going towards Noida are advised to use DND and plan their journey accordingly,” the advisory said.

Those going to Noida from Kalkaji can use Mathura road via Ashram towards DND. Commuters coming from Ashram can also use DND to reach Noida as traffic from Faridabad has been stopped towards Kalindi.

In view of the Kanwar yatra, the Noida traffic police have also informed about the diversions made on the routes as per requirement.

One carriageway has already been provided for Kanwariyas movement towards Noida from Kalindi Kunj. The traffic police have also informed that commuters will not be allowed through this carriageway till July 30 (Tuesday).

Kanwariyas are Shiva devotees who undertake the annual yatra from Haridwar during monsoon to collect the holy water of Ganges which they offer to idols of Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Shivratri while walking all the way to their home towns.

