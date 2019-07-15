Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Cong Councillor Dumps Garbage at NDMC Mayor, Commissioner Offices in Protest Against Poor Sanitation

The Malka Ganj ward councillor first deposited dry waste in front of North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh's office soon after the NDMC House was adjourned for the day in the wake of the death of a councillor.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
Representative image. (AFP)
New Delhi: Congress councillor Guddi Devi Monday chose a bizarre way to protest as she dumped trash in front of the offices of north corporation's mayor and commissioner, alleging poor sanitation condition in her ward.

The Malka Ganj ward councillor first deposited dry waste in front of North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh's office soon after the NDMC House was adjourned for the day in the wake of the death of a councillor.

She then put garbage right outside the door of the office of NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi.

Joshi came out of her office after hearing the commotion and ordered a sweeping of the area.

There was no immediate reaction from the mayor or the commissioner.

Guddi told reporters at the Civic Center, "I did this protest to draw attention to the pathetic sanitation situation in my ward".

"I had gone to a child's funeral and the bereaved family was sitting next to a mound of filth," she alleged.

"If in my ward, people can live alongside garbage, these big officials should also know what it means to live that life," Devi said.

She claimed that she had raised the issue in the NDMC House too but the authorities did not pay a heed.

"Number of sanitation workers in my ward has also been reduced," she alleged.

