Delhi Cong Delegation Meets Parents of Narela Minor Who Was Allegedly Raped and Killed

A delegation of Delhi Congress led by its president Anil Kumar on Tuesday met the family of a 13-year-old girl from Narela who was allegedly raped and killed, and demanded that the government provide protection and financial help to them. The parents of the victim are very poor and they also fear for the safety of their three other children, Kumar said after visiting the family at Shiv Vihar in Narela.

"It is a very inhuman incident and the government must act to punish the culprits and also ensure all steps are taken to prevent such heinous crimes," he said. The minor Dalit victim from north Delhi’s Narela area was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana’s Gurgaon, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl's father said the incident occurred after his landlord's wife took his daughter to her brother's home in Gurgaon last month and was informed on August 23 that she had died. After the death of the girl, the body was brought to Narela for cremation. However, her father made a PCR call when he got suspicious. A case has been registered by the Gurgaon police and an investigation is underway.

Kumar demanded that the Delhi government provide immediate financial assistance to the family and added that local Congress workers were taking care of their immediate needs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here