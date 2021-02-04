Delhi Cong Moves NHRC Over 'Denial' of Basic Amenities to Farmers Protesting at City's Borders

A delegation of the Delhi Congress on Wednesday filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) over alleged denial of water and other basic amenities to the farmers protesting against new agri laws at the city’s borders. The legal and human rights department of the Delhi Congress met NHRC officials and filed a petition against putting up of barricades and denial of water, medical and other facilities to the farmers ”peacefully” protesting at the Delhi borders, said Sunil Kumar, the chairman of the department.

”We appealed to the NHRC officials to immediately constitute a team to visit the Delhi borders to assess for themselves the plight of the farmers,” Kumar said. The delegation has also requested the NHRC to issue necessary directions to the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments and the Delhi Police to provide farmers all the basic facilities, Kumar said.