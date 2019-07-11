Delhi Congress Leaders Meet LG, Demand Probe into Alleged Irregularities in Waqf Board Recruitment
After meeting the Lt Governor, Congress leader Parvez Alam said his party will soon hold a 'dharna' to expose irregularities in recruitment of Delhi Waqf Board (DWB).
File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday and demanded a time-bound probe into the alleged "irregularities" in recruitment on various posts of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB).
Party leader Parvez Alam said his party will soon hold a 'dharna' to expose the "corruption" in the Board.
"We will take this matter to the Muslim community across the capital as to how the DWB is being misused for personal gains by its sitting chairman," he said.
Allegations of "irregularities and nepotism" in the recruitment had been levelled earlier as well by the party leaders against DWB chairman Amanatullah Khan.
Khan had rejected the charges and said the Board was functioning for welfare of the Muslims. He had accused the Congress of levelling "baseless" allegations for political gains.
A Delhi Congress statement claimed that the Lt Governor has assured the delegation of a probe.
The delegation included Delhi Congress minorities cell chairman Ali Mehndi, Parvez Ahamad and spokesperson Harnam Singh among others.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone's Child-like Quality is a Precious Part of His Life
- Samuel L Jackson Takes a Jibe At Daniel Craig, Says ‘I’m Not Looking for Another Job’
- India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Hasn't Told Us Anything About Retirement: Kohli
- WhatsApp Message Tracing Possible Without Diluting Encryption, Claims IIT Professor
- India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After India’s World Cup Exit