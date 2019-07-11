Delhi Congress Leaders Meet LG, Demand Probe into Alleged Irregularities in Waqf Board Recruitment

New Delhi: A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday and demanded a time-bound probe into the alleged "irregularities" in recruitment on various posts of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB).

Party leader Parvez Alam said his party will soon hold a 'dharna' to expose the "corruption" in the Board.

"We will take this matter to the Muslim community across the capital as to how the DWB is being misused for personal gains by its sitting chairman," he said.

Allegations of "irregularities and nepotism" in the recruitment had been levelled earlier as well by the party leaders against DWB chairman Amanatullah Khan.

Khan had rejected the charges and said the Board was functioning for welfare of the Muslims. He had accused the Congress of levelling "baseless" allegations for political gains.

A Delhi Congress statement claimed that the Lt Governor has assured the delegation of a probe.

The delegation included Delhi Congress minorities cell chairman Ali Mehndi, Parvez Ahamad and spokesperson Harnam Singh among others.