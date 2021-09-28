Delhi Congress Leaders Try to Join Bharat Bandh at Ghazipur, Asked to Leave by Farmers

Farmers protested against Delhi Congress leaders, including its president Anil Kumar, and asked them to leave Ghazipur border when the party workers tried to join the ‘Bharat Bandh’ protest on Monday. Farmers protesting at Ghazipur against the farm laws of the BJP-led Union government urged Kumar and other leaders not to participate in the agitation after which the Congressmen left the venue.

Kumar was not available for comments on the issue. However, in a Delhi Congress statement, he said, “Congress workers supported Bharat Bandh by the farmers at Ghazipur border." The Delhi Congress president, along with a large number of party workers and leaders, reached Ghazipur border in the morning to extend solidarity to farmers in their fight against the “black" laws, the statement said. Congress workers and leaders also extended support to farmers at other border points of Delhi where the agriculturists have been sitting on dharna, weathering heat, dust, rain and cold, for over ten months, it said.

The party leaders, who accompanied Kumar, were former MLAs Bhisham Sharma and Amrish Gautam, vice-presidents Ali Mehndi and Shivani Chopra, Delhi Women’s Congress president Amrita Dhawan among others. Kumar said that the Congress has always supported farmers’ demands, and party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi have been speaking on the issue both inside and outside Parliament.

