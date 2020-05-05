Delhi Containment Zones Tally Drops to 88 with Two More Areas De-Contained

New Delhi: With two more zones de-contained on Tuesday and no addition in the list, the total number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 88.

According to the Delhi government, the two areas de-contained were the B Blocks of Paschim Vihar and Hari Nagar in the West district.

The B-Block in Paschim Vihar was sealed on April 8 and the B-Block of Hari Nagar was sealed on April 17.

According to district administration officials, no new cases were found in the areas and so they decided to de-contain the areas.

"So far, 12 areas have been de-contained and now the active containment zones in the city are 88," an official statement said.

The last addition was done in the containment zone was done on April 28, and since then, there has only been de-containment operations.

After an area is declared a containment zone by the district administration, the Delhi government starts 'Operation SHIELD' - Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking -- to control the spread of the virus.

While the 12 areas are no more a containment zone, however, strict compliance of the lockdown has to be followed in the areas.

The SHO concerned and the survey teams, as constituted by the District administrativeon, have to keep a strict vigil in the de-contained areas to make sure that there should be minimum movement of people as per directions issued by the government with regard to the lockdown.

The SDM will need to keep strict vigil in the area for the next 14 days from the date of de-containment.

Social distancing and masks are compulsory in the area even for the vendors, and hawkers.

On Sunday, Delhi announced several relaxations from Monday for the city, except the containment zones.

