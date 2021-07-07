Delhi Continues To Sizzle, But Met Says Monsoon Might Arrive Next Week

The wait for monsoon stretches in Delhi and its surrounding regions the residents of the national capital continue to reel under unrelenting heat. The humid weather coupled with maximum temperature remaining above 40 degrees Celsius for the past few days have forced people to stay indoors. The scene is similar in most of northern India, including western Uttar Pradesh. In Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh, mercury touched 43.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Delhi-NCR region is predicted to sizzle on Wednesday, too, with maximum temperature expected to remain a few notches higher than normal. Likewise Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western regions of UP and Rajasthan will also experience high temperatures. The weather office has predicted rains for Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and eastern parts of UP and Madhya Pradesh.

The Met department has issued a fresh update for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi. IMD on Tuesday said the monsoon could activate in Delhi and neighbouring states around July 10.

“Easterly winds from BoB (Bay of Bengal) would establish over parts of East India from [July] 8th. It would spread into NW India covering Punjab and north Haryana by 10th. Thus, SW monsoon [is] likely to advance over remaining parts of West UP, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan & Delhi around 10th,” IMD tweeted.

The Met said these conditions could result in scattered to widespread rainfall in central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, from July 8.

After an early onset of monsoon in most of northwest India, the rainy season turned evasive, making way for the current onslaught of heatwaves in Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

