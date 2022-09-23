Delhi: Continuous Downpour of 24 Hours Improves Air Quality; IMD Says Rain Deficiency Drops

The national capital witnessed an incessant spell of rainfall in the last 24 hours. This led to waterlogging, heavy traffic jams, and a reduction in the unyielding pollution that the city experiences.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) settled at 66, which comes under the ‘satisfactory category,’ The India Meteorological Department said. This is in comparison to a 109 recorded on Wednesday. Cut to Friday morning, the AQI has been reduced to 41, which falls under the ‘good category.’

The temperatures dropped down to seven notches below normal, from 28 degree Celsius to 23.8 degrees Celsius. More rains are expected before the monsoon retreats the city by the end of September.

Over 50 per cent rainfall for September in 1 day

In fact, Delhi has recorded over 50 per cent of the rainfall for the entire month of September in just one day. It received 72 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday.

This is the first heavy spell of this month. Before this, Delhi and the National Capital Region was rain deficient. The capitals’ overall rain deficit in the monsoon season dropped from 35 per cent (till September 22) to 23 per cent by Friday morning, IMD said.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge Ayanagar and Pusa received 102 mm, 71.4 mm, 41.4 mm, 106.2 mm and 51 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday.

For Friday, a ‘yellow alert’ has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Most places are predicted to see moderate rainfall.

August saw lowest rainfall in 14 years

Delhi had recorded 41.6 mm rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in.

