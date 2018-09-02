GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Cools Down as Day 2 of Rains Bring Down Temperature

"The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

IANS

Updated:September 2, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
New Delhi: It was a rainy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

At 8.30 a.m., humidity was 95 per cent. The Met department said that the city has received 24.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.​
