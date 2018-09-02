Delhi Cools Down on Day 2 of Rains, But Waterlogged Roads Hit Traffic

: Several areas of the national capital witnessed waterlogging on Sunday after heavy rains lashed the city.According to traffic police, streets were waterlogged near railway bridge on Bhairon Marg, Hanuman Setu on Ring Road, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony."Waterlogging was reported in other areas also like Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Netaji Subhash Marg, Bhairon Marg, Rohini," police said. The Delhi Traffic Police is posting alerts on its Twitter handle to inform people about routes to be avoided.Delhi received 24.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, a notch below the season's average, and the weatherman has predicted the downpour to continue throughout the day."The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.​