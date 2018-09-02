English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Cools Down on Day 2 of Rains, But Waterlogged Roads Hit Traffic
According to traffic police, streets were waterlogged near railway bridge on Bhairon Marg, Hanuman Setu on Ring Road, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony.
The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
Loading...
New Delhi: Several areas of the national capital witnessed waterlogging on Sunday after heavy rains lashed the city.
According to traffic police, streets were waterlogged near railway bridge on Bhairon Marg, Hanuman Setu on Ring Road, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony.
"Waterlogging was reported in other areas also like Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Netaji Subhash Marg, Bhairon Marg, Rohini," police said. The Delhi Traffic Police is posting alerts on its Twitter handle to inform people about routes to be avoided.
Delhi received 24.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, a notch below the season's average, and the weatherman has predicted the downpour to continue throughout the day.
"The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
According to traffic police, streets were waterlogged near railway bridge on Bhairon Marg, Hanuman Setu on Ring Road, DM office Nala Road in Geeta Colony.
"Waterlogging was reported in other areas also like Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Netaji Subhash Marg, Bhairon Marg, Rohini," police said. The Delhi Traffic Police is posting alerts on its Twitter handle to inform people about routes to be avoided.
#Visuals of water-logging from Delhi's South Avenue following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/yCGgyiPFQH— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018
Delhi: Visuals of water-logging from Shanti Path area. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/jqJqafcgdl— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018
Delhi received 24.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, a notch below the season's average, and the weatherman has predicted the downpour to continue throughout the day.
"The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Singer Lily Allen Says She Paid for Sex with Female Escorts
- Imtiaz Ali Set to Make Film on Radha Krishna's Epic Love Story
- Bachchan Family, Suhana, Gauri, Karisma, Karan: Stars Descend at Shweta Nanda's Label Launch Event
- Apple iPhone Rose Gold Inspired Tata Nexon Compact SUV Offered by Coimbatore Based Dealer
- Karan Johar Says He's Underpaid and Undersexed, Wants to Marry This Bollywood Leading Lady
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...