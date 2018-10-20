English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Cop Hit on Face, Police Vehicle Attacked After Mob Turns Violent During Durga Puja Visarjan
Eleven persons have been detained for attacking eight policemen, including the DCP, ACP and the SHO of Mayur Vihar police station.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Eight policemen including the DCP, ACP and the SHO of Mayur Vihar police station and women personnel were attacked at the Yamuna ghat during the Durga Puja visarjan on Friday evening.
The incident took place when a procession coming from Shriniwas Puri tried to leave from the wrong side and was stopped by the police personal. The crowd suddenly turned violent and attacked the policemen.
“The DCP (east) Pankaj Singh was hit on his face by someone from behind and then again hit from the side with a stick. One police Gypsy vehicle was also damaged in the incident. The situation was later brought under control," a police officer was quoted as saying by Times of India.
The policemen said attackers were in an inebriated condition. Eleven persons have been detained so far.
The incident took place when a procession coming from Shriniwas Puri tried to leave from the wrong side and was stopped by the police personal. The crowd suddenly turned violent and attacked the policemen.
“The DCP (east) Pankaj Singh was hit on his face by someone from behind and then again hit from the side with a stick. One police Gypsy vehicle was also damaged in the incident. The situation was later brought under control," a police officer was quoted as saying by Times of India.
The policemen said attackers were in an inebriated condition. Eleven persons have been detained so far.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Series 4 Review: It is Bigger And More Beautiful, But The Best is Yet to be Unlocked
- What Can App Stores do if Users Start Downvoting an App? Nothing, For The Sake of Democracy
- After Sona Mohapatra & Shweta Pandit, 2 More Women Share #MeToo Stories Against Anu Malik
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...