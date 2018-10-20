Delhi Cop Hit on Face, Police Vehicle Attacked After Mob Turns Violent During Durga Puja Visarjan

Eight policemen including the DCP, ACP and the SHO of Mayur Vihar police station and women personnel were attacked at the Yamuna ghat during the Durga Puja visarjan on Friday evening.The incident took place when a procession coming from Shriniwas Puri tried to leave from the wrong side and was stopped by the police personal. The crowd suddenly turned violent and attacked the policemen.“The DCP (east) Pankaj Singh was hit on his face by someone from behind and then again hit from the side with a stick. One police Gypsy vehicle was also damaged in the incident. The situation was later brought under control," a police officer was quoted as saying by Times of India.The policemen said attackers were in an inebriated condition. Eleven persons have been detained so far.