Delhi Cop Seen Raining Slaps on her Father-in-law in Viral CCTV Footage, Booked | WATCH

A sub-inspector was booked after CCTV footage of her thrashing her elderly in-laws in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar went viral.

The sub-inspector has been booked under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the viral CCTV footage, the sub-inspector can be seen slapping her elderly father-in-law in front of her mother and another cop. The woman could be seen raining slaps on her father-in-law before the policeman intervened.

#WATCH | Case registered under section 323/427 IPC after a video of Sub-Inspector thrashing her in-laws in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar went viral. Info shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official: Delhi Police (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/VUiyjVtZQl — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Before the assault, the woman and her mother reportedly had a heated argument with the elderly man in front of the policeman, which went on and turned into a physical assault with the woman slapping her father-in-law multiple times.

The video went viral on social media, prompting police to take cognisance of the incident.

