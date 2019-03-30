LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Delhi Cop Shoots Dead Woman, Her Fiance for 'Ending Relationship' With Him; Arrested

Dinesh, assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Traffic Police, and his accomplice Pintoo were arrested, days after the bodies of the couple were found in a temple in 'Sai Upwan' near the Hindan river.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Ghaziabad A Delhi policeman allegedly shot dead a couple at a temple here, apparently because the woman had ended her relationship with him, police said Saturday.

Dinesh, assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Traffic Police, and his accomplice Pintoo were arrested, days after the bodies of Preeti, 32, and her fiance Surendra, 26, were found in a temple in 'Sai Upwan' near the Hindan river, they said.

An FIR was lodged by the girl's father Pramod Kumar, DIG Upendra Agarwal.

The police zeroed in on Dinesh as the main suspect after reports of Preeti and him being in a relationship surfaced.

Later, the police examined CCTV footage and conducted electronic surveillance in the area.

A week ago, Preeti had changed her mobile number and stopped meeting Dinesh, officials said.

"After coming to know of Surendra and Preeti's relationship, Dinesh planned to kill them," police said.

On March 25, Dinesh and his friend Pintoo followed the couple's scootie when they were on their way to the Sai temple in 'Sai Upvan', officials said.

When the couple came out of the temple, Dinesh had a heated argument with them and in a fit of anger shot them, officials said.

Police have recovered a 9 mm service pistol, three live cartridges and the car which was used in committing the crime, they said.
