English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Cop Shoots Dead Woman, Her Fiance for 'Ending Relationship' With Him; Arrested
Dinesh, assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Traffic Police, and his accomplice Pintoo were arrested, days after the bodies of the couple were found in a temple in 'Sai Upwan' near the Hindan river.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Ghaziabad A Delhi policeman allegedly shot dead a couple at a temple here, apparently because the woman had ended her relationship with him, police said Saturday.
Dinesh, assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Traffic Police, and his accomplice Pintoo were arrested, days after the bodies of Preeti, 32, and her fiance Surendra, 26, were found in a temple in 'Sai Upwan' near the Hindan river, they said.
An FIR was lodged by the girl's father Pramod Kumar, DIG Upendra Agarwal.
The police zeroed in on Dinesh as the main suspect after reports of Preeti and him being in a relationship surfaced.
Later, the police examined CCTV footage and conducted electronic surveillance in the area.
A week ago, Preeti had changed her mobile number and stopped meeting Dinesh, officials said.
"After coming to know of Surendra and Preeti's relationship, Dinesh planned to kill them," police said.
On March 25, Dinesh and his friend Pintoo followed the couple's scootie when they were on their way to the Sai temple in 'Sai Upvan', officials said.
When the couple came out of the temple, Dinesh had a heated argument with them and in a fit of anger shot them, officials said.
Police have recovered a 9 mm service pistol, three live cartridges and the car which was used in committing the crime, they said.
Dinesh, assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Traffic Police, and his accomplice Pintoo were arrested, days after the bodies of Preeti, 32, and her fiance Surendra, 26, were found in a temple in 'Sai Upwan' near the Hindan river, they said.
An FIR was lodged by the girl's father Pramod Kumar, DIG Upendra Agarwal.
The police zeroed in on Dinesh as the main suspect after reports of Preeti and him being in a relationship surfaced.
Later, the police examined CCTV footage and conducted electronic surveillance in the area.
A week ago, Preeti had changed her mobile number and stopped meeting Dinesh, officials said.
"After coming to know of Surendra and Preeti's relationship, Dinesh planned to kill them," police said.
On March 25, Dinesh and his friend Pintoo followed the couple's scootie when they were on their way to the Sai temple in 'Sai Upvan', officials said.
When the couple came out of the temple, Dinesh had a heated argument with them and in a fit of anger shot them, officials said.
Police have recovered a 9 mm service pistol, three live cartridges and the car which was used in committing the crime, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Heading for a Divorce?
- Not Going to Look Back at My Career and Think About Missed Hundreds: Maxwell
- The Great Sex Recession: Celibate Americans at Record High
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results