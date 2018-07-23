Delhi Cop Transferred After Photo with Godwoman Goes Viral

A Delhi police officer seen taking the "blessings" of a self-styled godwoman has been transferred after the photo was circulated on social media.In the photo, Indrapal, in charge of a police station in west Delhi's Janakpuri, is seen sitting in uniform with his eyes shut as the saffron-robed Namita Acharya, who calls herself a sadhvi, is seen standing behind him in a gesture of blessing. The photo appears to have been taken in his office.Reports suggest that the officer felt "stressed" and therefore, decided to give "energy healing" a shot.Last year, a group of policemen in a different part of Delhi landed in similar trouble after another self-declared "godwoman" Radhe Maa was seen sitting in the chair of an officer in a photo that went viral. Policemen were also seen singing and dancing with her on video. The policemen were suspended and transferred.Radhe Maa was apparently on her way to a Ram Lila event when she decided to stop at a police station to use the washroom. A widely-shared video showed a group of policemen grooving with Radhe Maa to patriotic songs.The incident comes immediately after the notorious Burari case in Delhi’s Sant Nagar where involvement of a Godman was alleged after initial police investigation. All 11of a family were found dead inside the house.