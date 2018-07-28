English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Cops Sent to Bengal to Trace Father of 3 Girls Who Died of 'Starvation'
The police had said their teams were visiting places outside Delhi, including Noida, where the father of the girls had worked earlier.
Mangal Singh, the father of the girls, is untraceable since Tuesday, when the girls were declared dead by doctors of a city hospital.
New Delhi: A day after a preliminary magisterial probe report sought a "deeper investigation" into the conduct of the father of the three girls, who died allegedly due to starvation in east Delhi, a police team was sent on Saturday to his native place in West Bengal to trace him, a senior officer said.
Mangal Singh, the father of the girls, is untraceable since Tuesday, when the girls were declared dead by doctors of a city hospital.
A magisterial probe report had said Singh had given some "unknown medicine" to his daughters by "mixing it in hot water" on the night of July 23 and he had been missing since the morning of July 24.
Police said they were awaiting the viscera report, which would help determine whether the girls were given any medicine that could have led to their death.
The sisters were declared brought dead by doctors at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on July 24.
The initial autopsy reports had suggested that they died due to starvation. A medical board at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital had conducted a second autopsy at the request of the police, which had corroborated the first post-mortem report.
The police had said their teams were visiting places outside Delhi, including Noida, where the father of the girls had worked earlier.
The police had recovered some bottles of medicines from the place where they were putting up.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
