Delhi has recorded the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in over two months on Thursday as a steady stream of increasing new infections across the country in the past week leads expert to speculate whether this is the start of the second wave in the country.

1. According to the health department, Delhi recorded 409 cases on Thursday, the highest since January 9 as the positivity rate rose to 0.59 per cent. The death toll climbed to 10,934 with three more fatalities.

2. Delhi had recorded 370 new cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. The city reported three deaths due to the disease on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

3. The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month’s highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. But there has been a steady uptick in the cases being recorded over the last one week.

4. The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,020 from 1,900 on Wednesday, while the overall infection tally has risen to 6,42,439.

5. Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now”.

6. Experts have also warned about the drop in the testing rate and have warned that the current situation in the Capital appeared akin to what happened in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

7. The total number of tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 69,810, including 42,187 RT-PCR tests and 25,623 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

8. Maharashtra has seen a rise in cases in the last two weeks ago and is now in the midst of a full-blown Covid-19 wave. Nagpur in Maharashtra will go under lockdown for a week, from March 15 to March 21, due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the city, while a partial lockdown has been discussed for Mumbai.

With PTI inputs