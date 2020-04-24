Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Coronavirus Cases Rise to 2,514, Death Toll Mounts to 53 With 3 New Fatalities

Of the total number of 53 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above, making over 54 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

PTI

April 24, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
Delhi Coronavirus Cases Rise to 2,514, Death Toll Mounts to 53 With 3 New Fatalities
A security personnel conducts thermal scanning of vendors before they enter the Okhla vegetable market during the nationwide lockdownin New Delhi. (PTI)

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday rose to 2,514, with 138 new cases and three fresh deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total number of 53 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above, making over 54 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Fourteen of them were aged between 50-59 years and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,376 including 50 deaths.

With three more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 53.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres