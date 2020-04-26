Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Coronavirus Hotspots Climb to 95; 111 Fresh Cases Reported in National Capital in Single Day

Street no 9 and 3 in Shalimar village and house number 303 in street number 1 to house number 289 in street number 3 in Yadav villa block X in northeast Delhi have been sealed.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2020, 8:02 AM IST
A worker sanitises police barricades set up on NH 24, Delhi-Meerut expressway during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 95 now as 111 fresh cases were reported in the national capital in a single day taking the total tally to 2,625.

Fifty-four people have died of corona in Delhi while one of the patient died on Saturday.

Eight-sixty-nine people have recovered from the deadly virus of which 12 were discharged from hospital on Saturday. As of now, there are 1,702 corona active patients in the city.

On Saturday, three more areas were added to the hotspots list in Delhi. Street no 9 and 3 in Shalimar village and house number 303 in street number 1 to house number 289 in street number 3 in Yadav villa block X in northeast Delhi have been sealed. With this the total number of hotspots in the national capital increased to 95.

Southeast district in Delhi has the highest number of corona hotspots. A senior Delhi government official said, "Neither anyone is allowed to go in nor come out of the areas which are been sealed. Essential services to the people living in there are been provided by the policemen and other employees here."

The Delhi government agreed to the order of the Union Home Ministry to open neighbourhood shops. However, the shops in the containment zones will still not be allowed.

