Amid Spike in Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Govt Issues Fresh Restrictions: Here's All You Need to Know

Prohibition of all types of gatherings, reduced size of weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half seating capacity and scaled-down presence in government offices were some of the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government on Saturday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. In the past few days, the positivity rate in Delhi has jumped over 10 per cent.

Here’s All You Need to Know About Fresh Restrictions?

-Students of Class 9-12 will be called to schools for guidance by teachers and all Delhi government and private schools will remain closed till April 30, an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated. This will be done with the consent of parents and by following the prescribed standard operating procedure issued by the Directorate of Education

– A negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking a journey, will be compulsory for persons arriving from Maharashtra to Delhi by air. Those found without a negative report will have to remain quarantined for 14 days.

– All swimming pools, except those being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events, will be closed.

– Funerals will be allowed to be attended by 20 persons only while gatherings for marriages will have an upper limit of 50 persons. Previously, up to 200 and 100 persons were allowed in open and closed venues, respectively, for wedding ceremonies. Up to 50 persons were allowed at funeral gatherings.

– Restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, stated the order. The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of coach capacity. The DTC and Cluster buses too will run at half their capacity, stipulated the order.

– Stadiums can organise sports events but spectators will not be allowed. Cinemas, theaters, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

– All Delhi government offices will function with 50 per cent employee strength, except Grade-I officers. The remaining staff will work from home, it said. However, health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay and account office, electricity, water and sanitation, disaster management and municipal services will function without any restrictions.

– Private offices are advised to stagger office timings and attendance of employees and follow the practice of work from home, as far as possible. There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, the order stated.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here