Delhi Couple, Domestic Help Killed by Sacked Employees in 'Act of Revenge'

A couple and their domestic help were murdered at their three-storey home in west Delhi’s Ashok Nagar on Tuesday by two former employees, police said. The couple’s two-year-old daughter was the only survivor.

Two accused were arrested on Tuesday. The main conspirator however is absconding. Police said the crime was committed as an “act of revenge” after the victim, who ran a beauty salon, fired two of the accused a few days back.

The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahuja (38) years, his wife Shalu (35) and their maid Sapna (33). Shalu, who ran a a beauty parlour on the ground floor, had sacked the main conspirator and his girlfriend recently due to their unprofessional attitude and Sameer had also verbally abused them.

According to the police, it was found that Shalu sacked the duo after she got to know about their relationship some ten days back.

The man felt humiliated and made a plan to seek revenge along with his girlfriend and three others, two of whom were identified as Sachin (19) and Sujeet (21).

CCTV footage revealed that five people arrived at the house on two bikes at around 8 am and were seen leaving in a hurry at 9 am.

Shalu and Sapna were found with their throats slit in the parlour on the ground floor, while Sameer’s body with multiple injuries on his face and head was found on the first floor, a senior police officer said. A frying pan was recovered by the police which had been used to hit Sameer.

The police said that the killers planned the crime thoroughly and killed the maid because she was on the spot. They took a DVR, a laptop, cash and other articles in the house, they said.

The couple’s two-year-old daughter was alive. She was saved because she was sleeping under a blanket, as per NDTV. “They did not kill the child because they could not find her,” an official said.

The police arrested Sachin and Sujeet, while efforts are being made to nab the others.

(With inputs from PTI)

