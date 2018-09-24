English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Couple Robbed at Gunpoint by 3 Bike Borne Men in East Delhi
Police said they had parked the car near the mall and the man went out to relieve himself. After he returned, two bike borne men came and knocked at the car window and asked him for an address.
New Delhi: A couple was robbed at gunpoint near east Delhi’s Crossriver mall on Sunday.
Police said they had parked the car near the mall and the man went out to relieve himself. After he returned, two bike borne men came and knocked at the car window and asked him for an address.
As they started talking, a third man arrived at the scene and pulled out his car keys. Before the couple could react, the men held them at gunpoint and demanded their valuables. The assailants also threatened to kill the couple.
The trio then threw the car keys a few metres away and fled. The couple lodged a complaint at the nearest police station.
Confirming the incident, DCP Shahdara Meghna Yadav said that efforts are being made to nab the accused.
The incident took place at a time when senior police officers of the district were on bike patrol to sensitise the public about efforts taken to control the law and order situation.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
