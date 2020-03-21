Delhi Couple Taken Off Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Train After Home Quarantine Seal Found on Husband's Hand
The couple was reported to the authorities by their co-passengers following which they were offloaded in Telangana and taken to a hospital.
Passengers, some wearing protective masks as a precaution against COVID-19, wait at a train station in Mumbai on March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
New Delhi: A couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday after co-passengers observed a home quarantine seal on the husband's hand, the Railways said Saturday.
Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad Saturday morning.
When the train reached Kazipet in Telangana at 9:45 am a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark authorities are putting on suspected coronavirus cases on the husband's hand when he was wash his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the TTE on board the train, the national transporter said.
The train was briefly detained and the couple was taken to a hospital. The coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked, officials said.
The air conditioning was also switched off. The train left for its destination at 11:30 am.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 65% Indians Think Covid-19 Won't Affect India as it's a Warm Country, Survey Reveals
- Coronavirus: Janhvi Kapoor Satisfies Her Creative Urge by Painting
- Goodbye Suzuki Hayabusa; Here's Why the Dhoom Bike Was so Popular in India
- Played One of my Biggest Matches Under PK Banerjee: Bhaichung Bhutia
- Top LaLiga Footballers to Battle it Out in Online Tournament Amid Coronavirus Lockdown