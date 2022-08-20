Delhi Court Acquits CM Kejriwal, Sisodia & Yogendra Yadav in Criminal Defamation Case

A Delhi court on Saturday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation case filed in 2013 by a ticket aspirant for the assembly elections.

The case was filed by Surender Kumar Sharma, who had claimed that his candidature from AAP was cancelled in the 2013 assembly elections at the last moment.

Kejriwal and Sisodia showed up before the judge in Rouse Avenue Court.

Sharma, in his complaint, had alleged that in 2013 he was approached by volunteers of AAP who had asked him to contest the Delhi assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Kejriwal was pleased with his social services.

He said he filled up the application form to contest the polls after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that AAP’s Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket. However, it was later denied to him.

On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons” which have lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

Opposing the complaint, the accused had submitted that cancellation or allotment of an election ticket was the prerogative of the party and the complainant had not divulged correct information regarding the cases pending against him.

(with inputs from PTI)

