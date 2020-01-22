Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Court Acquits Man of Rape, Says Woman Was His Wife When Crime Was Committed

The court observed that the physical relationship between the couple was with her consent when they were in Punjab earlier and then in Delhi and it was only after the theft of Rs 2 lakh that the accused had forcibly established physical relation.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 8:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Court Acquits Man of Rape, Says Woman Was His Wife When Crime Was Committed
Representative image.

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted a man of rape charge saying the offence cannot be made out as the complainant was married to him when he forcibly established physical relations with her.

Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal observed that the woman accused the man of allegedly raping her on July 5, 2016, but it could not be considered a case of rape as she was the "wife of the accused on that day".

"It becomes clear that the victim had married with the accused on or before 02.11.2015. As per her own cross-examination... she was raped by the accused after July 5, 2016, but she was wife of the accused on that day," the court observed while acquitting the man.

The complainant was living with the man in Punjab when she came to know that he was convicted and jailed for committing theft. She then moved to Delhi without informing him.

The man, who later followed her to Delhi, convinced her that he will mend his ways and the couple started living together. Afterwards, he stole Rs 2 lakh from her. The wife then refused to live with him.

The man was arrested on her complaint but he kept visiting her house and established physical relationship repeatedly, the woman alleged.

The court observed that the physical relationship between the couple was with her consent when they were in Punjab and for some period in Delhi and it was only after the theft of Rs 2 lakh that the accused had established physical relation with her forcibly.

"When the accused established physical relation with the victim forcibly, she was his wife and hence, rape case is not made out," the court said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram