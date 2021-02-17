Observing that a man "even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser", Delhi Court on Wednesday acquitted Priya Ramani in criminal defamation case by MJ Akbar.

"Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self confidence. Right of reputation can't be protected at the cost of right to dignity. A woman has right to put her grievance even after decades," the court said. It further refered Ramayana and said that Jatayu came to protect Princess Sita.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on February 1 reserved the judgment for February 10 after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago. He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018. He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

(details awaited)