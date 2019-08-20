Delhi Court Allows 6-day ED Custody of Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland Chopper Scam
Enforcement Directorate, which arrested Ratul Puri on Tuesday morning in another bank loan fraud case, sought his 14-day custodial interrogation.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri who was summoned by the ED in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday allowed custodial interrogation of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, for six days, in the money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.
Special Judge Sanjay Garg also directed that Puri be given proper medical attention during his remand.
"14 days custody remand of the accused has been sought by the ED in order to unearth the larger conspiracy, find out the money trail of proceeds of crime, find out the involvement of other unknown accused persons and confront the accused with documents. Considering the overall facts and circumstances, six days custody remand of the accused is granted," the court said.
ED, which arrested Puri on Tuesday morning in another bank loan fraud case, sought his 14-day custodial interrogation.
The agency had on Monday told the court that Puri was evading probe in the case.
