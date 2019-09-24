Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Court Allows Accused to Travel to China in IRCTC Scam Case

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted permission to Vinod Kumar Asthana to travel to China from October 14 to 20 to attend sixth China International Logistics Development Conference.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
File photo of RJD founder president Lalu Prasad Yadav.
New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed a former group general managers of IRCTC, a co-accused in a corruption case involving RJD chief Lalu Yadav, to travel abroad after the CBI failed to show that he was a flight risk.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted permission to Vinod Kumar Asthana to travel to China from October 14 to 20 to attend sixth China International Logistics Development Conference.

A person who is likely to flee from the country before a trial or bail hearing is considered a flight risk.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

The CBI had opposed the application moved by Asthana, saying "there was every possibility that he may flee to evade the process of law".

The court said however that "except for mere apprehension, nothing has been shared by CBI with this court to deny the permission to Asthana to travel abroad".

The court, while releasing his passport, directed the accused to furnish a fixed deposit receipt of Rs 25 lakh and to inform it about his arrival in India within 48 hours of his return and surrender his Passport.

"Asthana shall not tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses in any manner and shall not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules... Asthana shall place on record the details of his stay at China and contact number used by him during that period," the court said.

Asthana, who was earlier granted bail by the court, said in his application that it had earlier allowed him to travel abroad and he had not violated any of the conditions of the permission earlier granted to him.

Besides Prasad and Asthana, others named as accused in the case include Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others.

They were chargesheeted by the CBI on April 16, 2018 after the agency said there was enough evidence against them.

