Delhi Court Allows Robert Vadra to Travel Abroad For Business Purposes
Special judge Arvind Kumar, at Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8 for business purposes. Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
File photo of Robert Vadra
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes.
Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8. Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
