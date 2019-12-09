Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Court Allows Robert Vadra to Travel Abroad for Medical Treatment

The court directed him to submit a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 25 lakh and his contact details and address of his stay abroad.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for medical treatment and business purposes.

Vadra is facing a probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following allegations of money laundering related to purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to go to Spain for two weeks from today.

The court directed him to submit a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 25 lakh and his contact details and address of his stay abroad.

In June, it had allowed him to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks on account of health reasons. The court, however, had not allowed Vadra to go to the United Kingdom.

The ED had expressed apprehension that the accused may destroy the evidence if allowed to go to the UK.

On April 1, Vadra was directed not to leave the country without prior permission by the local court, which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.

