Delhi Court Defers Hearing on DK Shivakumar's Bail Plea Till Thursday
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 pm after the Enforcement Directorate sought adjournment.
File photo of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
New Delhi: A Delhi court deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED.
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 pm after the Enforcement Directorate sought adjournment.
The agency told the court that Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj was not available so the matter be posted for Thursday.
Shivakumar was on Tuesday sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1. The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
- Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022