1-min read

Delhi Court Defers Hearing on DK Shivakumar's Bail Plea Till Thursday

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 pm after the Enforcement Directorate sought adjournment.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Delhi Court Defers Hearing on DK Shivakumar's Bail Plea Till Thursday
File photo of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
New Delhi: A Delhi court deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 pm after the Enforcement Directorate sought adjournment.

The agency told the court that Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj was not available so the matter be posted for Thursday.

Shivakumar was on Tuesday sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1. The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.

