Delhi Court Defers Hearing on Separatist Leader's Bail Plea till April 2
The application was moved before the court on the ground of parity after the Delhi High Court recently granted bail to co-accused and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani in the case.
File photo of Separatist leader Shabir Shah.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in a decade-old money laundering case, till April 2.
Shah's bail plea came up for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora.
The court had on February 18 sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on Shah's bail plea.
The application was moved before the court on the ground of parity after the Delhi High Court recently granted bail to co-accused and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani in the case.
The application submitted that the accused was wrongly and falsely implicated in the case, which was registered in 2007 for the alleged offence committed in 2005.
Shah was arrested on July 25, 2017 in the case in which the Special Cell of Delhi Police had also arrested Wani. It claimed that Rs 63 lakh was recovered from Wani, out of which Rs 52 lakh was allegedly to be delivered to Shah.
Shah is in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Central Jail.
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
