Delhi Court Denies Bail to Apoorva Shukla Accused of Killing Husband Rohit Tiwari

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail application of Apoorva Shukla, accused of killing her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of late veteran politician ND Tiwari.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat dismissed Shukla's application, her lawyer Mahmood Pracha said.

The application was moved on the ground that Delhi police did not file the charge sheet within 90-days, the mandatory period, making her entitled to statutory bail.

Delhi Police opposed the application, saying the investigation was ongoing.

The police had on July 18 filed its final report in the case, charging the woman lawyer of killing her husband by allegedly smothering and strangulating him following an argument over his drinking alcohol with his sister-in-law.

The 518-page charge sheet against Shukla, who was arrested, named 56 witnesses, including Shekhar's mother Ujjwala Tiwari.

Shukla, a 35-year-old lawyer, was charged under Section 302, which relates to murder and is punishable with death or life imprisonment, the charge sheet said.

It said she also suspected that her husband had a son with his sister-in-law and was afraid that the property might go to him.

The police have also named the sister-in-law and Shekhar's lawyer Vedanta Verma, who had earlier fought the long battle in the paternity suit Shekhar filed against N D Tiwari, as one of the witnesses.