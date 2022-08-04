CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Court Denies Bail to Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE Snooping Case

PTI

Last Updated: August 04, 2022, 17:33 IST

New Delhi, India

former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of national stock exchange (NSE) employees (File photo: ANI)

The court had on Tuesday sent Sanjay Pandey to judicial custody after he was produced before it on expiry of his custodial interrogation as the ED said it did not need his custody any more

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of national stock exchange (NSE) employees, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma had reserved her order on the plea after hearing the arguments of the accused as well as the Enforcement Directorate.

The court had on Tuesday sent Pandey to judicial custody after he was produced before it on expiry of his custodial interrogation as the ED said it did not need his custody any more. Pandey was arrested on July 19.

first published:August 04, 2022, 17:33 IST
last updated:August 04, 2022, 17:33 IST