Delhi Court Directs Accused Not to Approach Witness in Murder Case of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Atul Sengar, one of the accused and brother of Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for seeking more time to complete the cross-examination of the witness.

September 19, 2019
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday directed that no family members or relatives of the accused should try to approach a CBI key witness whose recording of statement remained inconclusive in the case of alleged assault and murder of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Atul Sengar, one of the accused and brother of Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for seeking more time to complete the cross-examination of the witness, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

During the in-camera proceedings, counsel of Atul Sengar sought some time to cross-examine the witness saying they have been provided some of the documents the day before and they needed to consult their own panel of doctors on it, he said.

At this, the counsel of the rape survivor and his family said if the witness is sent back and called at a later date, the accused may try to influence him, the lawyer said. The court put up the matter for further recording of the statement of the witness on September 23.

"Since the witness states he can re-appear (from Unnao) for his cross-examination on Monday, the matter is adjourned...by imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 upon the accused person... The cost be paid to the witness towards his airfare charges, conveyance and accommodation, etc. However, it is directed that no attempt shall be made by any of the family members or relatives of the accused persons to approach him in the interregnum," the court said.

The court had earlier framed charges against Sengar and nine others for allegedly assaulting and framing the rape survivor's father in an arms case and murdering him while in judicial custody. All the accused are in judicial custody.

The victim's father was arrested on April 3, 2018, and had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

