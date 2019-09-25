Delhi Court Directs Apple to Disclose Unnao Rape Accused Kuldeep Sengar's Location on Day of Incident
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding an in-chamber proceedings, directed the iPhone-maker to file the reply by September 28 when it will next hear the matter, a lawyer related to the case said.
File photo of rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed technology company, Apple, to give location details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly raped by him.
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding an in-chamber proceedings, directed the iPhone-maker to file the reply by September 28 when it will next hear the matter, a lawyer related to the case said.
The court, meanwhile, recorded the statement of a CISF official in the case related to the murder of Unnao rape survivor's father.
The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor. The court had also framed charges against the MLA, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in the rape case.
The rape survivor's father was arrested on April 3, 2018 in a case by the police under the Arms Act. He died in judicial custody six days later.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood: Who are We to Dictate What One Should Do or Not?
- 'Feminism is Cancer': An Organisation in Karnataka Performed Puja to Eradicate 'Feminist Pisachinis'
- Erica Fernandes Celebrates One Year of Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 'Prerna Sharma' Pic
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour