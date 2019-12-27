Delhi Court Directs Authorities to Furnish Medical Reports of 2 Accused Seelampur Violence Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday directed the Mandoli Jail authorities to furnish medical reports of two of the fourteen accused arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Seelampur area here.

Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg, who was hearing the bail plea of accused Yusuf Ali on medical grounds, asked the investigating officer (IO) to file his medical report by December 30 after procuring it from authorities of the Mandoli prison where he is lodged along with other accused.

The court then fixed the bail plea for further consideration on December 30.

During the hearing, advocates Zakir Raza and Abdul Gaffar, appearing for Ali, told the court that he suffers from hypothyroidism due to which he is getting regular fits in Mandoli Jail.

Perusing the medical certificate of Ali submitted by his counsel, the court noted that it was dated December 23 when the accused was already in judicial custody and asked as to how the doctor issued the certificate without seeing the patient.

The counsel for the accused said Ali was being treated by the doctor for a long time for his ailment and hence, he was aware of his medical condition.

The court, meanwhile, also heard the bail plea of another accused Moinuddin who has sought bail on the ground that he needed immediate surgery owing to injuries sustained allegedly during the violent protests.

It also directed jail authorities to file the medical reports of Moinuddin as well.

During the hearing of Moinuddin's bail plea, the judge asked the counsel for the accused the cause of his injuries.

The counsel replied it was allegedly sustained during lathi-charge on him.

"The injury cannot be from a lathi," the judge noted.

To this, police said it was a blast injury.

Petrol bombs were reportedly hurled during the protest.

The court then adjourned the matter after the counsel for the accused sought more time to file some documents related to his injury.

The court had earlier sent 14 persons, arrested in connection with violent protests at Seelampur area of north-east Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act, to 14-day judicial custody

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.