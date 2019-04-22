Delhi Court Directs CBI to Give Closure Report Documents of Missing JNU Student Najeeb's Case to Mother

A Delhi court on Monday directed the CBI to give copies of all statements and documents related to the closure report of probe into missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's case to his mother within two weeks.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naveen Kumar Kashyap directed the probe agency to supply the documents in physical or electronic form and asked the investigating officer of the case to appear before it in person on May 7.The court's order came while hearing a protest petition filed by Ahmed's mother, Fatima Nafees, against the Central Bureau of Investigation's closure report in the case.The lawyer appearing argued that she has not been supplied statement of witnesses.