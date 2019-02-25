English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Directs ED to Provide Copies of Seized Documents to Robert Vadra
Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.
File photo of Robert Vadra.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to provide Robert Vadra soft and hard copies of documents seized by it during raids conducted at his offices last year in a money laundering case.
Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar said it will take up at 2 pm Vadra's separate application seeking directions to the ED to stay interrogation until documents are given to him.
Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.
On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Vadra's offices at Delhi. The court said Vadra will join investigation before the ED after it took up his plea for hearing.
During the hearing, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, alleged that the agency wans to expedite the investigation as elections are approaching and they are losing their patience.
Vadra was facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Vadra has appeared before the ED for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.
The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2.
Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.
Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar said it will take up at 2 pm Vadra's separate application seeking directions to the ED to stay interrogation until documents are given to him.
Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.
On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Vadra's offices at Delhi. The court said Vadra will join investigation before the ED after it took up his plea for hearing.
During the hearing, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, alleged that the agency wans to expedite the investigation as elections are approaching and they are losing their patience.
Vadra was facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Vadra has appeared before the ED for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.
The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2.
Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress at 91st Academy Awards
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results