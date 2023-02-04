CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » India » 2019 Jamia Violence Case: Delhi Court Discharges Student Activists Sharjeel Imam In 1st Case
1-MIN READ

2019 Jamia Violence Case: Delhi Court Discharges Student Activists Sharjeel Imam In 1st Case

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 12:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Sharjeel Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots (File Image: ANI)

Sharjeel Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots (File Image: ANI)

Police had registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act

Three years after the violence the 2019 violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia University area, A Delhi court on Saturday discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma at Saket district court discharged Imam, Tanha and 10 others, in a case registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019. Meanwhile, Charges were framed against one person, Imam’s lawyer Talib Mustafa was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Notably, this is the first case in which Imam has been discharged by the court. A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

However, Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Police had registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. CAA
  2. delhi
  3. nrc
  4. sharjeel imam
first published:February 04, 2023, 12:28 IST
last updated:February 04, 2023, 12:59 IST
Read More