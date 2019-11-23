Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Court Dismisses Complaint Seeking FIR Against Rahul Gandhi for Defamatory Remarks on PM Modi

The court took into record an action taken report filed by Delhi Police which had said that no 'cognisable offence' was made out against Rahul Gandhi.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Delhi Court Dismisses Complaint Seeking FIR Against Rahul Gandhi for Defamatory Remarks on PM Modi
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

The court took into record an action taken report filed by Delhi Police which had said that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Gandhi.

The report said Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed, but "no police action was made out".

The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for his remarks against Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

