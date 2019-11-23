Delhi Court Dismisses Complaint Seeking FIR Against Rahul Gandhi for Defamatory Remarks on PM Modi
The court took into record an action taken report filed by Delhi Police which had said that no 'cognisable offence' was made out against Rahul Gandhi.
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.
The court took into record an action taken report filed by Delhi Police which had said that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Gandhi.
The report said Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed, but "no police action was made out".
The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for his remarks against Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Unrecognisable as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, Watch Teaser
- This Modified Royal Enfield Called Dharma Will Make You Want One
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly
- TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Extremely Critical, Hospitalised After Long Shift Without Proper Nutrition
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1