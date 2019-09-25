Setback for Congress Leader DK Shivakumar as Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case
The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves the ED office before being produced at a special court in Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The bail application of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been dismissed by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Shivakumar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declined to grant any relief to Shivakumar. The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.
The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.
The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate SK Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.
The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Feminism is Cancer': An Organisation in Karnataka Performed Puja to Eradicate 'Feminist Pisachinis'
- Everything You Need to Know About Indonesia's Proposed Bill That Criminalises Extra-Marital Sex
- 'A Happy Young Girl': Greta Thunberg Had the Cheekiest Response to Donald Trump's Sarcastic Tweet
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More