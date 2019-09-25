Take the pledge to vote

Setback for Congress Leader DK Shivakumar as Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.

News18.com

September 25, 2019
Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves the ED office before being produced at a special court in Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The bail application of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been dismissed by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Shivakumar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declined to grant any relief to Shivakumar. The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate SK Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.

(With PTI inputs)

