Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Delhi Court Dismisses Subramanian Swamy's Plea in Sunanda Pushkar Death Case

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj said that Swamy has no locus-standi to file the application and dismissed his plea seeking to bring on record a vigilance report.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Court Dismisses Subramanian Swamy's Plea in Sunanda Pushkar Death Case
File image of Subramanian Swamy. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A court here on Friday dismissed BJP parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking to bring a Delhi Police vigilance report on record in the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj said that Swamy has no locus-standi to file the application and dismissed his plea seeking to bring on record a vigilance report on the alleged tampering of evidence in the case.

"...in the opinion of this court the applicant has no right to file the application for calling the report of the vigilance enquiry for satisfying whether the shortcomings observed in the report were considered, investigated, prior to preparation and filing of charge-sheet," the judge said.

The court also observed that cognisance has already been taken against the accused.

It noted the court cannot give direction for further investigation as it is up to the agency to decide if a further probe is required or not.

"After the cognisance has been taken by the court, it cannot direct further investigation and only the investigating agency concerned has the power to undertake further investigation," the judge said.

The court was hearing the case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused of abetment to suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Swamy has told the court that there is certain evidence which is required in the case. He told the court that some people had gone to "extraordinary extent" to "make sure that the evidence was destroyed."

But Tharoor's counsel and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has opposed the plea and said that Swamy has no locus standi in the case because he is neither associated with the prosecution nor with the accused or the victim.

Swamy responded that he has locus in the matter as the charge sheet, in this case, was the outcome of his public interest litigation filed in the higher court.

Defence counsel Pahwa said public suits did not grant anyone the right to be a part of a trial.

Pahwa also said that all the allegations on the destruction of evidence were false.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava has also opposed Swamy's plea and raised a question over its maintainability.

On May 14, 2018, police chargesheeted Tharoor under Sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife, which entail a jail term of up to 10 years.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that Tharoor was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.​
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram