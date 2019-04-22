English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Court Extends Till May 3 Custody of Defence Agent Arrested in VVIP Chopper Case
It is suspected that Sushen Mohan Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.
File photo of AgustaWestland chopper.
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday extended till May 3 the judicial custody of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the interim relief to Gupta, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The court had dismissed his bail plea previously.
ED had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.
It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.
