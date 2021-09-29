Delhi Court Extends Custody of Seven in Pakistan-backed Terror Module Case

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by 10 days the custodial interrogation of seven people arrested earlier this month for their alleged conspiracy to conduct terror strikes at various places across the country. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana passed the order on a plea of the Special Cell of Delhi police after they produced the accused on expiry of their earlier custodial interrogation. The accused were arrested in a joint operation of Delhi police, Uttar Pradesh police and, Maharashtra ATS. The police claimed to have busted earlier this month the terror module with the arrest of the accused, including two terrorists trained by Pakistan's ISI. It had been said that the group was planning to carry out major attacks in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during Navratri and Ramlila.

The special cell sought their further custody on the ground that it had to trace more terrorists present in India who have been trained by Pakistan's ISI to carry out terrorist attacks. Police also submitted that it also had to find out the money trail and more recoveries. The accused were also needed to be taken to multiple places across the country for further investigation, it said.

Advocate Qausar Khan, appearing for some of the accused, opposed the remand application, saying that police had already got sufficient custody of the accused persons. According to the prosecution, all accused were arrested in connection with a case related to Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organised terror module.

Police said the arrested persons were likely to target the states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The police had said that few of them were trained in Pakistan recently. The accused were arrested after getting inputs from the central agency that plans across the border are being made to execute terror activities in several cities in India, it said.

Delhi Police has said high-end imported weapons, firearms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the arrested persons. In cases involving the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA], police can seek a maximum remand of 30 days.

