Delhi Court Extends ED Custody of Kamal Nath’s Nephew Ratul Puri in Money Laundering Case
Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Ratul Puri for five more days.
File photo of Ratul Puri. (Image: News18Hindi)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by five days the ED custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam.
Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Puri for five more days. He was arrested by ED on September 4 and his custody was ending today.
The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.
