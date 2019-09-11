Delhi Court Extends ED Custody of Kamal Nath’s Nephew Ratul Puri in Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by five days the ED custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Puri for five more days. He was arrested by ED on September 4 and his custody was ending today.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

