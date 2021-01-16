Delhi Court Extends Former Trinamool MP KD Singh's Custody Till January 25 in Money Laundering Case

A court here on Saturday extended the ED custody of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP K D Singh, arrested in a money-laundering case, till January 25. Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday, was produced before Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj on the expiry of his three-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody granted earlier.

Seeking an extension of Singh's custody by 11 days, ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta told the court that the former MP's further custodial interrogation was required. Matta told the court that the documents recovered as part of evidence were voluminous and that Singh was also required to be confronted with several individuals in the matter.

Singh was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central probe agency had carried out searches on the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September, 2019 in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the Chairman Emeritus and founder of the business group. The ED is probing him as part of two money-laundering cases.