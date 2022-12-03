Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

A Delhi court on Saturday extended by four days the NIA custody of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused in Siddhu Moosewala murder case, in a matter related to conspiracy hatched by terror groups.

The NIA has alleged that the conspiracy was hatched by members of a criminal syndicate based in India and abroad to raise funds and recruit youths to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The accused, including Bishnoi, had planned to execute spectacular heinous crimes including targeted killings of prominent persons, with an intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country, it alleged.

Special judge Shailendra Malik extended the custodial interrogation of Bishnoi after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his 10-day NIA custody granted earlier.

While seeking his further custody by 10 more days, the NIA told the court that the terrorist gangs accused in the case were using cyber space and social media to publicise these crimes to create widespread terror among the public at large. Few among these gangs are operating from jail and others are absconding and operating from different parts of India and foreign countries, the agency told the court.

It said that Bishnoi is the main accused in the case “who operates syndicates to commit terrorist acts in India with an intention to strike terror in the minds of people".

He has disclosed the modus operandi of his syndicate and about his close associates, the NIA said, adding that in order to establish the link between them and confrontation amongst them, his further police custody would be required.

The NIA said there are still contract killing is going on in the neighbouring state. Bishnoi’s involvement is also suspected in the Rajasthan encounter, said NIA.

Bishnoi, who was lodged in Bathinda jail, was arrested by the NIA on November 23.

A resident of Fazilka in Punjab, Bishnoi has been in jail since 2014 after he was arrested during an encounter with the Rajasthan Police. He was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail last year but was arrested by the Punjab Police on June 14 and shifted to Punjab in connection with the sensational murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

The case was initially registered at the Police Station Special Cell, Delhi on August 4 under the sections stringent of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC. The NIA re-registered the case on August 26.

“Investigations have revealed that a terrorist, gangster and drug smugglers syndicate led by Bishnoi was involved in many targeted killings and extortion from businessmen, professionals including doctors and this had created a widespread scare and terror among the public at large," the NIA had said.

