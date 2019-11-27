Take the pledge to vote

P Chidambaram's Judicial Custody Extended Till December 11 in INX Media Money Laundering Case

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought extension of Chidambaram's judicial custody by 14 days, arguing that the probe is on.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
P Chidambaram's Judicial Custody Extended Till December 11 in INX Media Money Laundering Case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till December 11 the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought extension of Chidambaram's judicial custody by 14 days, saying the probe in the case is on. The counsel for the 74-year old senior Congress leader did not oppose the central agency's plea.

